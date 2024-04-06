×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

NIA Cracks down On Banned Naxal Outfit, Raids Multiple Locations Across UP, Bihar

NIA in a major crackdown on the banned Naxal outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, conducted raids at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Special NIA Court Extends Custody of ISIS Terror Suspect Till March 5
In a crackdown against banned Naxal outfit, the NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, in a major crackdown on the banned Naxal outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, swooped down on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district and in Bihar’s Kaimur district. The case was originally registered by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police.

During the raids, the NIA seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit and others.

Advertisement

Case was earlier being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh's ATS

Following the action, the NIA issued a statement saying that in a massive crackdown on the banned (Maoist) outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, the agency teams conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and seized several digital devices along with incriminating documents. 

The NIA had taken over the investigation in the case, relating to the arrest of 5 persons following the recovery of arms and ammunition, incriminating documents, literature and books of CPI (Maoist) in UP’s Ballia district on November 10, 2023.

Advertisement

The agency had chargesheeted 4 accused in the same case on February 9, 2024. 


As per NIA’s investigations so far, the banned outfit is making active efforts to re-energise its presence in the Northern Regional Bureau comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

It surfaced that the leaders, cadres and sympathizers of the CPI (Maoist) are trying to revive the organisation’s decrepit presence in the region, following which the NIA has been moving aggressively in recent months to steamroll the organisation’s nefarious plans.

Further investigations in the case are underway.
 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

AAP Candidate Abused

2 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's century

6 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's 100

9 minutes ago
Warner Music

Warner Music foregoes

11 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Himanta Slams Manifesto

13 minutes ago
JNU campus

JNU Students Union

14 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Babanrao Gholap Joins

16 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Siddharth New Film?

19 minutes ago
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida

Florida Mall Shooting

21 minutes ago
Italy

Italy debt below 140%

24 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail China Release

25 minutes ago
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.

UK Plane Collision

32 minutes ago
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad, Says Overwhelmed By People's Affection

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

33 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

33 minutes ago
Craftsman Automation reports stellar Q2 results

Craftsman Automation

an hour ago
Demolition work is presently underway to bring down buildings damaged during the Taiwan earthquake.

Taiwan Aftershocks

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo