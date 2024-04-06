Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday, in a major crackdown on the banned Naxal outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, swooped down on the premises of accused and suspected persons at 12 locations in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district and in Bihar’s Kaimur district. The case was originally registered by the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh police.

During the raids, the NIA seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards and memory cards, along with incriminating documents like pamphlets of the proscribed Naxal outfit and others.

Case was earlier being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh's ATS

Following the action, the NIA issued a statement saying that in a massive crackdown on the banned (Maoist) outfit in an anti-India conspiracy case, the agency teams conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and seized several digital devices along with incriminating documents.



The NIA had taken over the investigation in the case, relating to the arrest of 5 persons following the recovery of arms and ammunition, incriminating documents, literature and books of CPI (Maoist) in UP’s Ballia district on November 10, 2023.

The agency had chargesheeted 4 accused in the same case on February 9, 2024.

NIA Cracks Down at Multiple Locations in U.P. & Bihar in CPI (Maoist) Anti-India Conspiracy Case pic.twitter.com/IWXRVbEAlS — NIA India (@NIA_India) April 6, 2024



As per NIA’s investigations so far, the banned outfit is making active efforts to re-energise its presence in the Northern Regional Bureau comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

It surfaced that the leaders, cadres and sympathizers of the CPI (Maoist) are trying to revive the organisation’s decrepit presence in the region, following which the NIA has been moving aggressively in recent months to steamroll the organisation’s nefarious plans.



Further investigations in the case are underway.

