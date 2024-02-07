Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three people from Myanmar in a huge international human trafficking case. The accused have been identified as Rabiul Islam, Sofi Alom, and Mohammad Usman, all residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district, as per the NIA statement.

According to the NIA, they illegally entered India without proper documents, collaborating with traffickers and touts. Further, reports add that they have a hand in aiding other foreign nationals, especially those of Rohingya origin, to infiltrate India using unauthorised border routes, as outlined in the NIA’s chargesheet.

Advertisement

Also, the NIA revealed that the accused were part of an organised network involved in an array of illegal activities. Their operating module included luring vulnerable Rohingya women in Bangladeshi refugee camps with false promises of marriage to Rohingya men. However, these women were then sold into forced marriages in various Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Haryana.

The investigation uncovered instances of document forgery, with Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman obtaining fake Aadhaar cards. These cards were then used to acquire multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts to hide their true identities.

Advertisement

The NIA has been on their trail since November 7 of last year, reports added.