English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 4th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

NIA Exposes Myanmar Trio Involved in Massive Rohingya Human Trafficking Network

The NIA revealed that the accused were part of an organised network involved in an array of illegal activities.

Digital Desk
NIA
f | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three people from Myanmar in a huge international human trafficking case. The accused have been identified as Rabiul Islam, Sofi Alom, and Mohammad Usman, all residents of Myanmar's Maungdaw district, as per the NIA statement.

According to the NIA, they illegally entered India without proper documents, collaborating with traffickers and touts. Further, reports add that they have a hand in aiding other foreign nationals, especially those of Rohingya origin, to infiltrate India using unauthorised border routes, as outlined in the NIA’s chargesheet.

Advertisement

Also, the NIA revealed that the accused were part of an organised network involved in an array of illegal activities. Their operating module included luring vulnerable Rohingya women in Bangladeshi refugee camps with false promises of marriage to Rohingya men. However,  these women were then sold into forced marriages in various Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Haryana.

The investigation uncovered instances of document forgery, with Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman obtaining fake Aadhaar cards. These cards were then used to acquire multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts to hide their true identities.

Advertisement

The NIA has been on their trail since November 7 of last year, reports added.

 

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 15:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories3 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos3 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement