Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:43 IST
NIA on Lookout For Bengaluru Cafe Blast Suspect
As of now, two people have been detained and interrogated in connection with the blast.
Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on the lookout for the suspect who planned Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast, as per Republic's sources.
As of now, two people have been detained and interrogated in connection with the blast. The agency detained both people from Bengaluru on Saturday evening, suspected to be in touch with the bomber.
The agency is currently trying to collect information about the bomber from those detained.
This comes as the investigating agencies, both NIA and state special wing CCB teams have launched an extensive search operation in various states, but the bomber has remained elusive.
The authorities had obtained the bomber's images and videos from CCTV footage on March 1, soon after the incident occurred.
(Inputs from Prajwal)
