NIA Raids 16 Locations in Punjab, Rajasthan in Connection With Khalistan & Ogranised Criminal Nexus
Additionally to these searches, six persons are being examined for their involvement in terrorist activities.
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting searches at 14 locations in Punjab and 2 locations in Rajasthan in connection with Khalistan and organised criminal nexus, as per sources.
Published February 27th, 2024 at 14:03 IST
