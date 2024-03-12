×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 08:50 IST

NIA Raids 30 Places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan And MP in Terrorist-Gangster Nexus Case

NIA is carrying out searches at 30 places linked with the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus.

Reported by: Digital Desk
The National Investigation Agency.
The National Investigation Agency. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is carrying out extensive searches at 30 locations across four states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chandigarh in link with the terrorist-gangster-drug smuggler nexus.

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

Advertisement

Published March 12th, 2024 at 08:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

CAA becomes a reality

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput's Day Out

9 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor

Kareena's New Loook

9 hours ago
Viswanathan Anand

Anand challenges R Ashwin

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul

Rahul meets Rishabh Pant

11 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Goes Desi

12 hours ago
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Vidya In Bhool Bhulaiyaa

12 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana-Hande Ercel

Ayushmann-Hande's Banter

12 hours ago
arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

2 days ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

2 days ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

2 days ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

2 days ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

2 days ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. NIA Raids 30 Places in Punjab, Haryana, Raj & MP in Terror-Gangster Case

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Ronaldo's side ousted in AFC Champions League quarter-final vs Al Ain

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. Viral Video: An Elderly Man Distributing Biscuits To Mumbai Bus Drivers

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. KCET 2024 registration window reopens today

    Education17 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi To Unveil Sabarmati Ashram Reconstruction Project In Ahmedabad

    Videos22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo