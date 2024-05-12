Advertisement

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted raids at six different locations across Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir (JK) in connection with the Pakistan-backed conspiracy to spread terror in the region. During the raids, extensive searches were carried out in Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts of Jammu province.

According to the NIA officials, the search operations were carried out in the case related to the conspiracy by banned terrorist outfits and their offshoots to carry out violent attacks with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms in Jammu and Kashmir.



During the extensive searches at the premises linked with hybrid terrorists, Overground Workers (OGWs), sympathisers and cadres, several incriminating material including digital devices, documents along with other items were recovered. These terrorists and extremist cadres are said to be linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits, which includes the names of Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda and others.



The national probe agency had earlier registered a suo moto case on June 21st, 2022 to dismantle the terror network operated by these outfits, as well as their newly launched offshoots, such as the Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.



As part of its investigations into the case, NIA has been cracking down on various locations in recent months.

The searches carried out on Saturday were aimed at dismantling the terror network in Jammu Province and scuttling the plans of the banned terrorist organisations to disturb the peace and communal harmony in J&K by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers.

Further legal action into the matter is being taken.

