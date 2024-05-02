Advertisement

A month after the Indian national flag flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was grabbed and pulled down during a provocation by pro-Khalistan activists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case to investigate the matter, as per the sources.

According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalization (CTCR) division handed over the case to the NIA a few days back.

An FIR was registered based on the orders of the MHA as the anti-terror agency initiated the probe. The agency took over the case from Delhi Police, which registered an FIR in the matter under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The decision to hand over the case to the NIA was taken by the Home Ministry following a meeting with UK representatives earlier this week, the sources indicated. A special team of the NIA, including a Deputy Inspector General rank officer, may visit London "very soon", said a source privy to the development.

Indian Flag pulled down by Pro-Khalistan activists in London in March

On March 19, the tricolour was pulled down by the protesters who were chanting pro-Khalistani slogans that led to led to widespread outrage and condemnation. Following the incident, the central government summoned a senior UK diplomat to New Delhi and sought an explanation for the complete absence of security.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a statement saying: "The senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi was summoned late evening today to convey India's strong protest at the actions taken by separatist and extremist elements against the Indian High Commission earlier in the day."

"An explanation was demanded for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises. She was reminded in this regard of the basic obligations of the UK government under the Vienna Convention. India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the statement read.

"It is expected that the UK Government would take immediate steps to identify, arrest and prosecute each one of those involved in today's incident, and put in place stringent measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents," it added.

In response, the UK government ensured the Indian government that it will take the security of the Indian High Commission "seriously", They have condemned the action of the vandalism at the mission by a group of protesters waving separatist Khalistani flags and termed it as "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable".