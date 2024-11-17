sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Nigeria's Gift of 'Key to the City' of Abuja to PM Modi Holds Deep Meaning For Indian Diplomacy

Published 07:50 IST, November 17th 2024

Nigeria's Gift of 'Key to the City' of Abuja to PM Modi Holds Deep Meaning For Indian Diplomacy

The act holds significant meaning for the ties between the two nations and the nature of diplomacy India is doing with the ideology of 'Vasudev Kutumbhakam'

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nigerian President welcomed PM Modi at Abuja airport
Nigerian President welcomed PM Modi at Abuja airport | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

07:25 IST, November 17th 2024

Narendra Modi