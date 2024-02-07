Advertisement

New Delhi: Nihang Ramandeep Singh ‘Mangumath’ who arrested by Punjab Police for the murder of a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib has reportedly tested positive for drugs. For the unversed, Ramandeeep had killed a migrant indentified as Vishal Kapur, a native of Delhi on suspicion of sacrilege in the local Gurdawara. This was the second incidence of violence involving Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala in the past three months.

Nihangs are members of a Sikh warrior group that can trace its roots back to the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Recognized by their distinctive blue robes and frequently armed with traditional weapons such as swords, Nihangs have a historical association with Sikh martial traditions. However, over the years, some instances have occurred where Nihangs were involved in gruesome killings, often connected to acts considered sacrilegious.

Meanwhile, officials have conducted a dope test of the accused Ramandeep Singh and allegedly found Buper-Norphine' 'Benzodiazepine' and ‘Morphine’ in his blood samples.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating various aspects of the incident, including the involvement of Vishal Kapoor, Nihang Ramandeep, and the connection to the Gurdwara. Moreover, the mention of Sukhi and a video where the deceased Vishal implicates Ramandeep has added complexity to the investigation.

Speaking to a regional daily, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vatsalya Gupta, highlighted the need to understand the purpose behind Vishal and Ramandeep's presence at the Gurdwara on the same night, whether intentional or coincidental.

Furthermore, the involvement of the Minority Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lyalpura, who sent a notice to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, suggests that the civil administration is becoming engaged in the case. Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Captain Karnail Singh mentioned that he would verify the facts once the Chief Secretary requests it.