English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Nihang Sikh Arrested For Murdering Man Over 'Sacrilege' in Gurudara Fails Dope Test

Officials have conducted a dope test of the accused Ramandeep Singh and allegedly found Buper-Norphine' 'Benzodiazepine' and ‘Morphine’ in his blood samples.

Digital Desk
Nihang Sikh
(Representational Image) | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Nihang Ramandeep Singh ‘Mangumath’ who arrested by Punjab Police for the murder of a youth at Gurudwara Shri Choura Khooh Sahib has reportedly tested positive for drugs.  For the unversed, Ramandeeep had killed a migrant indentified as Vishal Kapur, a native of Delhi on suspicion of sacrilege in the local Gurdawara. This was the second incidence of violence involving Nihang Sikhs in Kapurthala in the past three months.  

Nihangs are members of a Sikh warrior group that can trace its roots back to the establishment of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. Recognized by their distinctive blue robes and frequently armed with traditional weapons such as swords, Nihangs have a historical association with Sikh martial traditions. However, over the years, some instances have occurred where Nihangs were involved in gruesome killings, often connected to acts considered sacrilegious.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, officials have conducted a dope test of the accused Ramandeep Singh and allegedly found Buper-Norphine' 'Benzodiazepine' and ‘Morphine’ in his blood samples.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating various aspects of the incident, including the involvement of Vishal Kapoor, Nihang Ramandeep, and the connection to the Gurdwara. Moreover, the mention of Sukhi and a video where the deceased Vishal implicates Ramandeep has added complexity to the investigation.

Advertisement

Speaking to a regional daily, Senior Superintendent of Police, Vatsalya Gupta, highlighted the need to understand the purpose behind Vishal and Ramandeep's presence at the Gurdwara on the same night, whether intentional or coincidental.

Furthermore, the involvement of the Minority Commission Chairman Iqbal Singh Lyalpura, who sent a notice to Chief Secretary Anurag Verma, suggests that the civil administration is becoming engaged in the case. Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala Captain Karnail Singh mentioned that he would verify the facts once the Chief Secretary requests it.

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 12:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News13 minutes ago

  2. Rose Day Rush: 251 roses sold per minute at peak

    Business News20 minutes ago

  3. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News22 minutes ago

  4. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News23 minutes ago

  5. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement