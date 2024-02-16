English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated April 12th, 2022 at 21:38 IST

Nine cars stolen from Mumbai area recovered from Tamil Nadu

Nine cars stolen from Mumbai area recovered from Tamil Nadu

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Thane, Apr 12 (PTI) Nine Maruti Eeco cars stolen from Mumbai and surrounding areas have been recovered from Tamil Nadu with the arrest of three men, police said on Tuesday.

Navi Mumbai police commissioner Bipin Kumar Singh told reporters that Crime Branch Unit I of local police busted a gang which stole cars from the Mumbai region.

Advertisement

There had been several complaints of the theft of Maruti Eeco MUVs (Multi Utility Vehicles) from Rabale, Koparkhairne, Kharghar, Panvel and Kamote areas of Navi Mumbai in 2021, the commissioner said.

Crime branch sleuths examined CCTV footage and other leads and also tracked data collected by the National Payment Corporation of India.

Advertisement

Accused Usman Sayyed (49), Shahnawaz Sheikh (39) and Abdul Salam Sheikh (35) were arrested from Kurla in Mumbai and Panvel.

They confessed to have sold the cars in Tamil Nadu, following which a team was sent to the southern state. The team camped in Tamil Nadu for ten days and recovered nine cars worth Rs 54 lakh from Chennai, Coimbatore, Vellore, Salem, Trichy, Tuticorin and Madurai, the police said. PTI COR KRK KRK

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2022 at 21:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

6 hours ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

6 hours ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

6 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

6 hours ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

6 hours ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

6 hours ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

6 hours ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

6 hours ago
Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

6 hours ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

7 hours ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

7 hours ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

7 hours ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

7 hours ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

8 hours ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

8 hours ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sandeshkhali Violence: NCSC Recommends President’s Rule in West Bengal

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Nolan Thanks Audiences For Keeping Magic Of The Movies Alive Post COVID

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  3. A Look At Rakul-Jackky's PDA Moments

    Web Stories10 minutes ago

  4. Planning A Summer Vacation? Visit These Places

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  5. BAFTA Host Pulls The Plug On Taylor Swift Jokes For Awards Night

    Entertainment13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo