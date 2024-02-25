Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported nine fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,53,955, officials said here.

While five cases were reported from Jammu district and four cases were from Kashmir, they said.

Seventeen of the 20 districts in the union territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 64 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,140, the officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the union territory stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).