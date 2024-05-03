Advertisement

Maharashtra: Nine persons received minor injuries after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation bus overturned in Ajanta ghat in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday afternoon.

According to an official from the Ajanta police station, the bus overturned at approximately 1pm while en route from Pune to Raver.

"The bus was ferrying 66 passengers, nine of whom suffered minor injuries. The incident took place as the driver lost control of the vehicle. Those injured are from Jamner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and were provided medical treatment," he added.

Local authorities swiftly responded to the incident, providing medical assistance to the injured passengers from Jamner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The precise cause of the driver losing control is under investigation, and measures are being taken to ensure the safety of travelers along the route.

