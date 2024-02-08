Advertisement

New Delhi: In his book, 'Anger Management: The Troubled Diplomatic Relationship Between India and Pakistan', former diplomat Ajay Bisaria has made some big revelations over India's Balakot strikes. He said, "Pakistan was informed by India about 9 missiles which were ready to be fired. Fearing an Indian missile attack, Imran Khan desperately attempted to speak with PM Modi to avert a full-blown military crisis. The call was arranged by the then-Pakistani High Commissioner, Sohail Mehmood, who contacted his Counterpart in Delhi. The events unfolded a day after Balakot airstrikes conducted by the IAF on terror hideouts in Pakistan on Feb 26, 2019. The strikes were in retaliation for a terrorist attack on Indian forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14, 2019.

The US, and UK Envoys in Delhi got back to India's Foreign Secretary to claim that Pakistan was ready to de-escalate the situation. Pakistan was also ready to act on India's dossier, and to seriously address the issue of terrorism. PM Modi in a campaign speech had confirmed that it would have been 'Qatal ki Raat' if Abhinandan had not returned", said Bisaria. Bisaria also disclosed that several countries had then offered to send special envoys over to the subcontinent but this was no longer necessary. Even China, not to be left behind, had suggested that it could send its deputy minister to both countries to seek de-escalation. India had politely declined the offer.

Let's take a look at 7 BIG revelations that Bisaria made in his upcoming book

Bisaria, who was serving as Indian High Commissioner to Islamabad in that period, revealed India was willing to send an aircraft of the Indian Air Force to Pakistan to bring back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, but the Pakistani government refused permission. For the unversed, Varthaman (now Group Captain) had downed a Pakistani jet on February 27, 2019, before his MiG 21 Bison jet was hit in a dogfight. Pakistan had launched the retaliation for the Balakot airstrikes a day before. Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani Army and was released two days later. The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan on February 26, 2019, in response to the Pulwama terror attack. Bisaria says that the day after India's air strikes at Balakot, the ambassadors of the US, UK, and France were informed during a briefing by the then-Pakistan foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua about a message she received from the Pakistan Army. The message said that "nine missiles from India had been pointed towards Pakistan, to be launched any time that day". "The foreign secretary requested the envoys to report this intelligence to their capitals and ask India not to escalate the situation. The diplomats promptly reported these developments, leading to a flurry of diplomatic activity in Islamabad, P5 capitals, and in New Delhi that night," Bisaria writes. The permanent members of the UN Security Council, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, China and France are known as P5 nations. "One of them recommended to her that Pakistan should convey its concerns directly to India," says Bisaria. Following this then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to talk to his Indian counterpart. "At around midnight I got a call in Delhi from Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood, now in Islamabad, who said that PM Imran Khan was keen to talk to Prime Minister Modi," he says. "I checked upstairs and responded that our prime minister was not available at this hour but in case Imran Khan had any urgent message to convey he could, of course, convey it to me. I got no call back that night," he recounts. "The US and UK envoys in Delhi got back overnight to India's foreign secretary to claim that Pakistan was now ready to de-escalate the situation, to act on India's dossier, and to seriously address the issue of terrorism," he says. India's "coercive diplomacy" had been effective, and its expectations of Pakistan and of the world had been clear, backed by a credible resolve to escalate the crisis. "Prime Minister Modi would later say in a campaign speech that, 'Fortunately, Pakistan announced that the pilot would be sent back to India. Else, it would have been (qatl ki raat), a night of bloodshed". I also learnt that Khan had told the Chinese that they should support Pakistan since the US had decided to support India against China. President Xi Jinping responded sharply to Imran Khan for this simplistic geopolitical assessment and declared that China would not be propping up Pakistan against India," he claims in his book. "He had advised Khan that it was the US that could help Pakistan in its India relationship and it would be in Pakistan's interest to make up with the US as well as with Afghanistan," Bisaria writes.