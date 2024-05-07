Advertisement

Ahmedabad, Mar 30 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported nine new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's overall tally to 12,23,893, the health department said.

A total of 37 patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the recovery count to 12,12,829, it said.

As nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the fatality count in the state remained unchanged at 10,942, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 122, of which one patient is on ventilator support, it said.

As many as 83,154 people were given anti-coronavirus vaccine doses during the day, taking the total number of jabs administered so far to 10.60 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported four new cases, Vadodara two, and Anand, Gandhinagar and Kutch one case each.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu does not have any active COVID-19 cases as on date, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,893, new cases nine, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,829, active cases 122, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP