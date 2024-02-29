Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 25 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,87,998 on Monday as nine more people tested positive for the infection, the same as the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 9,124 as no fresh fatality was recorded for the fifth consecutive day.

The state now has 84 active cases, while 12,78,737 people have recovered from the disease so far, including eight in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities to date. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent as 19,704 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added. PTI HMB ACD ACD