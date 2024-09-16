sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Nine of Family Hit by Pickup Truck in UP's Sambhal; 4 dead, 5 injured

Published 13:03 IST, September 16th 2024

Nine of Family Hit by Pickup Truck in UP's Sambhal; 4 dead, 5 injured

Four members of a family were killed and five were injured when a speeding pickup truck ran over them here on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is being taken.
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is being taken. | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

13:03 IST, September 16th 2024