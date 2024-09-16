Published 13:03 IST, September 16th 2024
Nine of Family Hit by Pickup Truck in UP's Sambhal; 4 dead, 5 injured
Four members of a family were killed and five were injured when a speeding pickup truck ran over them here on Monday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination and further action is being taken. | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
