All the nine visually impaired students of a school for the blind in Odisha's Ganjan district cleared the annual high school certificate or class 10 examination.

The nine visually impaired students, including five girls, cleared the examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, said principal of the Red Cross School for the Blind, Ambapua, Priya Ranjan Mahakuda.

A girl student secured B2 grade by securing 360 out of 600 marks, seven students got C grade and one passed in D grade, he said.

The results of the annual Class 10 (matriculation) examination were declared by the BSE on Sunday.

In the classroom, the students are taught through the Braille textbooks. They, however, appeared in the examination through helper-writer.

Bharati Bisoyi, a visually impaired student in the school, who has secured B2 grade in the examination, and the other students who cleared the examination want to pursue higher education.

