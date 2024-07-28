sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:14 IST, July 28th 2024

Finance Minister Hits Out at Congress Govt in Karnataka for High Inflation, Poor Law and Order

Sitharaman said the state’s economy worsened mainly due to the hike in prices of fuel, milk, and stamp duty as well as poor capital expenditure.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Hits Out at Congress Govt in Karnataka for High Inflation, Poor Law and Order | Image: PIB
