Published 19:53 IST, November 9th 2024

Nirmala Sitharaman Reviews Performance of 10 RRBs of Southern Region

Union Finance and Corporate Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reviewed the performance of 10 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) of the Southern Region in Bengaluru. 

Reported by: Asian News International
Nirmala Sitharaman reviews performance of 10 RRBs of Southern region
Nirmala Sitharaman reviews performance of 10 RRBs of Southern region | Image: ANI
