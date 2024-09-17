sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Row Over 'Emergency' | J&K Assembly Polls | PM Modi-Trump Meet | Lebanon Pager Explosions | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Tax Rebates to Petrol Prices: Sitharaman on 100-Day Report Card of Modi 3.0 | Excerpts

Published 22:59 IST, September 17th 2024

Nation Wants To Know/ Tax Rebates to Petrol Prices: Sitharaman on 100-Day Report Card of Modi 3.0 | Excerpts

“I have observed the voice of the middle class", said Sitharaman when Arnab posed viewers' questions about why Nirmala Sitharaman seems tough on them.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To Arnab On PM Modi's 100-Day Report Card
Nirmala Sitharaman Speaks To Arnab On PM Modi's 100-Day Report Card | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

22:49 IST, September 17th 2024