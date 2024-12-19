Nishikant Dubey's Insider Account Of What Exactly Happened When Rahul Pushed Pratap Sarangi

New Delhi: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said that today’s ‘Assault Gate’ incident was more unfortunate than the Parliament attack because it has been done by Soros-funded urban naxal gang. The BJP MP strongly condemned Leader of Opposition’s (LoP) Rahul Gandhi ’s conduct inside the Parliament as he is accused of pushing BJP MPs, who have received serious injuries. An FIR has been registered against Rahul by the Delhi Police.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Nishikant Dubey said that it is a common practice in the Parliament that both – the ruling and opposition – protest as they want to highlight different issues but never ever any MP of either the ruling or the Opposition tries to enter another’s protest.

Speaking about what happened today, Nishikant Dubey said, “We were standing there at the Makkar Dwar on the stairs when they saw Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Congress leaders were coming… Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stayed downstairs and prevailed sense like our women MPs too… but Rahul along with other leaders started approaching towards them and we felt that they wanted to try to create some ruckus.”

“Then suddenly, Rahul Gandhi started climbing stairs along with 4-5 Congress MPs… then I felt that he wanted to fight and asked our MPs to give him (Rahul) side after which he came upstairs… because it appeared that they wanted to create some drama as mobile cameras were on,” Dubey said.

“Then suddenly… all this scuffle took place… when Pratap Sarangi said don’t push me… don’t push me… but he just pushed him and went inside the Parliament,” Nishikant Dubey said.

After a while, Rahul Gandhi came outside and started saying “he pushed me” (accusing BJP MP of pushing him).

“I feel that the Congress party must introspect because it’s on the backfoot over the Soros-funding issue and landing the party into the hands of urban naxals. If they did not treat this properly then it’s going to be a dangerous thing for the country,” Nishikant Dubey said.