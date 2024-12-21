Nita Ambani Expresses Gratitude to DAIS Community and Mukesh Ambani at Special Event

At a heartfelt gathering, Nita Ambani, Chairperson of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS), extended her deep appreciation to the school's community for their unwavering dedication. Speaking at the event, she highlighted the values that underpin the institution's success and thanked her husband, Mukesh Ambani, for his constant support.

"The heart of everything we do is our commitment to our children. And to excellence, compassion, gratitude, respect, and empathy. Values that shine through in all that we do," said Nita Ambani, addressing the audience with warmth and gratitude.

She acknowledged the collaborative efforts of the school’s team, including heads, teachers, staff, and support personnel. "I would also like to thank and congratulate the pillars of our school. Our heads, teachers, staff, and all our bus didis, lift bhaiyas, housekeeping didis, canteen staff, nurses, and security teams, who are always there with a smile, welcoming and looking after our children," she said.

“Thank you Mukesh,” says Nita Ambani

In a special mention, Nita Ambani also recognized the contributions of a significant figure in her life, her husband Mukesh Ambani. "Today, I'd also like to thank another special parent and grandparent, who is in the audience today. Someone without whose constant guidance and motivation none of this would exist. My inspiration, my biggest supporter, my cheerleader, my husband Mukesh. Thank you, Mukesh," she expressed.

The event served as a testament to the school’s commitment to excellence and the supportive environment created by its dedicated staff and leadership. It also underscored the pivotal role of family and shared values in driving the institution’s success.

