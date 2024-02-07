Updated January 27th, 2024 at 15:17 IST
Nitish Kumar Likely to Resign by 7 PM Today, To Return as CM Tomorrow
Nitish Kumar is also likely to take an oath for the seventh time on January 28, supported by the BJP, abandoning the ruling Mahagathbandhan.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
नीतीश कुमार | Image:नीतीश कुमार
Advertisement
Patna: The Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is expected to resign at 7 PM today, according to sources. Kumar is also likely to take an oath for the seventh time on January 28, supported by the BJP, abandoning the ruling Mahagathbandhan.
If confirmed, this move could reshape Bihar's political landscape. Adding to the intrigue, reports indicate that the Congress Chief is attempting to contact Kumar without success.
Advertisement
Published January 27th, 2024 at 15:17 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.