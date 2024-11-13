Published 13:37 IST, November 13th 2024
Nitish Kumar Pulled Bihar Out of 'Jungle Raaj', Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the 'Jungle Raaj'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his role in transforming the state, pulling it out of what he called the 'Jungle Raaj' | Image: PTI/File
