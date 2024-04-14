×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

NMC proposes allowing doctors to refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives

With the aim to check violence against medicos, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in its draft professional conduct regulations has proposed allowing doctors to refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
IMAGE: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With the aim to check violence against medicos, the National Medical Commission (NMC) in its draft professional conduct regulations has proposed allowing doctors to refuse treatment in case of abusive and violent patients or relatives.

According to the draft, National Medical Commission Registered Medical Practitioner (Professional Conduct) Regulations, 2022, any request for medical records to a registered medical practitioner (RMP) responsible for patient records in a hospital either by a patient or authorised attendant has to be duly acknowledged and documents have to be supplied within five working days instead of the existing provision of 72 hours.

In case of medical emergencies, the medical records should be made available on the same day.

"The RMP who attends to the patient will be fully accountable for his actions and entitled to the appropriate fees. In case of abusive, unruly, and violent patients or relatives, the RMP can document and report the behaviour and refuse to treat the patient. Such patients should be referred for further treatment elsewhere," the draft regulations stated.

It also specified that the use of alcohol or other intoxicants during duty or off-duty which can affect professional practice will be considered misconduct.

According to the draft regulations, a reasonable estimation of the cost of surgery or treatment should be provided to the patient to enable an informed decision.

"An RMP can refuse to continue to treat a patient if the fees, as indicated, are not paid. This is a new addition. It does not apply to doctors in government service or emergencies and the draft regulations clarify that the doctor must ensure that the patient is not abandoned," the NMC's Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB) member Dr Yogender Malik said.

Also, for the first time, the term 'emergency' has been defined as a "life and limb saving procedure".

Previously, the term 'emergency' was not clearly defined, Dr Malik said.

"In case of emergency (life and limb saving procedure), an RMP shall provide first-aid and other services to the patient according to his expertise and the available resources before referral," the draft regulations read. 

Advertisement

Published June 8th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education News

MHT CET admit card

6 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

Delhi-NCR Weather

9 minutes ago
MEA on Iran-IsraelMEA on Iran-Israel

MEA on Iran-Israel

9 minutes ago
BJP Leaders

BJP Manifesto LIVE

12 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

14 minutes ago
Fact-check

Fact Check

19 minutes ago
How much will fighters earn at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

23 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor file photo

Mr and Mrs Mahi Release

24 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

28 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan BO Collection

29 minutes ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

LS Election 2024 LIVE

38 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK: Dream11

40 minutes ago
Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory

Israel-Iran Tension

42 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024 Standings

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

an hour ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

an hour ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World11 hours ago

  2. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News11 hours ago

  3. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News13 hours ago

  4. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo