  • No Alchohol, Smoking, Gutka At Chamundi Hills In Mysuru, Karnataka Govt Announces

Published 23:37 IST, September 3rd 2024

No Alchohol, Smoking, Gutka At Chamundi Hills In Mysuru, Karnataka Govt Announces

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said smoking, drinking alcohol or consuming 'gutka' and 'paan' will be completely prohibited on Chamundi hills.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces no smoking and consumption of alcohol at Chamundi hills in Mysuru
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces no smoking and consumption of alcohol at Chamundi hills in Mysuru | Image: PTI
23:37 IST, September 3rd 2024