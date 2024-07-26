sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:01 IST, July 26th 2024

No Alliance with Ajit Pawar Faction, Says Jayant Patil; Cites LS Poll Wins of NCP (SP)

Patil said the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) got tremendous support from the people in the recent Lok Sabha polls, leading to victories on eight of the 10 seats it contested as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jayant Patil
No Alliance with Ajit Pawar Faction, Says Jayant Patil | Image: PTI
  • 2 min read
00:01 IST, July 26th 2024