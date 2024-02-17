Updated April 8th, 2022 at 18:14 IST
No change of guard ceremony on Saturday: Rashtrapati Bhavan
Press Trust Of India
India
- 1 min read
| Image:self
New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan here, an official statement issued on Friday said.
The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition during which a group of presidential guards is changed.
“The Change of Guard Ceremony will not be held this Saturday (April 9, 2022) on the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan,” the statement said. PTI AKV IJT AQS AQS
