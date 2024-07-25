Published 21:47 IST, July 25th 2024
No Compulsion to Employ Certain Percentage of Locals in Industrial Units: Goa Minister
The state government will earn additional revenue through registration and taxes, while GIDC will see rise in its steady revenue from rent, the minister said.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
No Compulsion to Employ Certain Percentage of Locals in Industrial Units: Goa Minister | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
21:47 IST, July 25th 2024