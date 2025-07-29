“No Country Stopped Us From Acting in Self-Defence”: PM Modi Responds to Rahul Gandhi’s Challenge To Take Trump's Name | Image: Sansad TV

Operation Sindoor Debate: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday directly responded to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s demand that he reject former U.S. President Donald Trump’s claims of brokering the India-Pakistan ceasefire, asserting that no foreign leader or country dictated India’s defence actions.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a fiery address on Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, “No country in the world has stopped India from taking action in self-defence. In the United States, only three out of 193 countries supported Pakistan.”

The response came after Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the session, challenged the Prime Minister to state in Parliament that Trump’s repeated assertions of taking credit for the India-Pakistan ceasefire were untrue. “Donald Trump has taken credit 29 times for the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement. If Trump is lying, the Prime Minister should state in the House that Trump is not telling the truth. Let the Prime Minister declare that Donald Trump is a liar,” Gandhi said.

Escalating his challenge, Gandhi added, “If PM Modi has the courage of Indira Gandhi, he should state that Trump was not responsible for the ceasefire and that India lost no planes during military tensions with Pakistan.”

Without naming Trump directly, PM Modi stood firm on India’s sovereign decisions in the face of conflict, making it clear that the country's defence strategy is neither influenced nor determined by any global power. He also used the opportunity to reiterate India’s evolving stance on cross-border terrorism, declaring that India no longer distinguishes between Pakistan and the terror masterminds operating from its soil.

"India will respond to any attack and will not accept nuclear blackmail," Modi said, adding that “the world witnessed the power of Indian missiles and drones that exposed deep flaws in Pakistan’s arsenal.”

Highlighting the success of Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister said the operation crippled several Pakistani air bases, which he claimed are still “in the ICU.” He praised the synergy of the Indian armed forces, stating that their coordination “defeated Pakistan,” and described their strikes as a demonstration of “tactical brilliance.”

Modi also sent a message to critics who questioned the government's handling of the situation. “I have come to show a mirror to those who could not see India’s side during Operation Sindoor,” he said. “I am indebted to India’s people and I am thankful to Indians. I appreciate their support for me.”

Calling the occasion a moment of national pride, the Prime Minister said, “Vijay Diwas is about the Indian army’s success and our togetherness, the unity of 140 crore Indians.”