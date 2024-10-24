sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Cyclone Dana | Elections 2024 | Baba Siddique Murder | Turkey Terror Attack | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • No Country, Whether Far Like US or Close Like China, Can Ignore India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Published 08:23 IST, October 24th 2024

No Country, Whether Far Like US or Close Like China, Can Ignore India: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman stated, "No country, the US which is very far away from us or China which is very close to us, cannot ignore us."

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in panel discussion on the 'Bretton Woods Institutions at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participates in panel discussion on the 'Bretton Woods Institutions at 80: Priorities for the Next Decade' | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

07:50 IST, October 24th 2024