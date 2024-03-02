Advertisement

Bhubaneswar, Apr 27 (PTI) Odisha has reported no COVID-19 deaths in the last one week, as per the state health department.

The state registered 10 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, it said on Wednesday.

There are 80 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Seventeen districts of the state have no COVID-19 patients. The new cases were detected after testing 20,274 samples.

So far, 9,124 people have died in the state and 12,88,017 cases have been reported.

Ten more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the health department said. PTI