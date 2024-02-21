Advertisement

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing farmers' protest near the Shambhu border, reports surfaced claiming the death of a farmer participating in the agitation. Haryana Police vehemently denied any fatalities and dismissed the claims as baseless rumors. According to the official communication, the clash resulted in injuries to two policemen and one protester on the Data Singh-Khanauri border, all of whom are currently receiving medical treatment. "This is just a rumor. Two policemen and one protester received injuries on the Data Singh-Khanauri border and are under treatment," the Haryana Police posted on X, seeking to dispel misinformation surrounding the incident.

In the latest, farmers resumed their march towards Delhi today with talks between the farmers and the Centre failing, chaos ensued at Greater Noida's Knowledge Park metro station as a large number of farmers with their tractors and trollies gathered oustide the metro station.

The farmers said that their march will start from Knowledge Park metro station and this tractor march will go up to district headquarters Surajpur. The farmers, under the banner of Indian Farmers Union, have planned to protest outside the Surajpur Collectorate for the day.

Advertisement

What are the farmers demanding?

The main demand of the farmers is to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for 23 crops and provide a symbolic support to the farmers in Punjab. The farmers have warned that they will march towards Delhi if their demands are not met.

Advertisement

The protesting farmers rejected the Centre's proposal to buy pulses, maize and cotton crops through government agencies at minimum support price (MSP) for five years and announced to continue with their agitation.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Sunday, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers. The farmer leaders rejected the proposal saying it was not in favour of the farmers.