‘No Forest Officials for Election Duty’: Supreme Court Summons Uttarakhand Chief Secretary

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has summoned the Uttarakhand chief secretary to appear before it on May 17, rebuking the state government's 'lackadaisical' approach towards tackling the raging forest fires. The apex court directed that no state shall deploy forest officials or vehicles for poll duty, emphasizing the urgency of addressing the wildfire crisis.

Highlighting the mismanagement of central funds allocated for fire prevention, the court sought explanations on why only a fraction of the disbursed amount was utilized. Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the large vacancies in the forest department, inadequate firefighting equipment, and the deployment of forest officials despite exemptions granted by the Election Commission.

Led by Justice BR Gavai, the bench expressed dismay over the failure to implement prepared action plans effectively, especially in light of the devastating wildfires that have plagued the hill state.

The recent statement by the head of forest force, Dhananjay Mohan, detailing the loss of lives and extensive land damage further underscored the gravity of the situation.

CM Dhami responds

In response to the crisis, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami initiated the Pirul Lao-Paise Pao Mission, aiming to enlist local villagers and youth in collecting pine leaves (Pirul) from forests to prevent fires. Dhami highlighted the campaign's success in reducing forest fire incidents and providing income opportunities for nearby villagers.