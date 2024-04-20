Advertisement

Puducherry, Mar 14 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry did not register any fresh coronavirus cases and related fatalities in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Monday.

The overall COVID-19 tally stood at 1,65,759, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here. The department tested 43 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday.

The number of active cases fell to 16, he said, adding all the patients were in home quarantine.

The overall recoveries went up to 1,63,781 after one patient recovered during the last 24 hours, the Health department Director said.

The death toll remained at 1,962 as no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far examined 22,23,706 samples and has found 18,68,435 out of them to be negative.

He said the test positivity rate was zero per cent while the recovery and fatality rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 16,05,820 doses which comprised 9,33,286 first doses, 6,59,595 second and 12,939 booster doses, the Director said. PTI Cor SS SS