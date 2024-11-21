Published 18:10 IST, November 21st 2024
'No Fuel for Minors': Jammu Cracks Down on Underage Driving with New Rules
The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of School Education (DSE) has also issued a notice stopping minor students from driving cars or bikes to school.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Jammu petrol pumps declare 'no fuel for vehicles driven by minors', DSE issues circular | Image: Freepik/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:10 IST, November 21st 2024