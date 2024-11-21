sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • 'No Fuel for Minors': Jammu Cracks Down on Underage Driving with New Rules

Published 18:10 IST, November 21st 2024

'No Fuel for Minors': Jammu Cracks Down on Underage Driving with New Rules

The Jammu and Kashmir Directorate of School Education (DSE) has also issued a notice stopping minor students from driving cars or bikes to school.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Petrol Pump
Jammu petrol pumps declare 'no fuel for vehicles driven by minors', DSE issues circular | Image: Freepik/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

18:10 IST, November 21st 2024