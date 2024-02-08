Advertisement

Goa Murder Latest News Today: A day after Suchana Seth, the chief executive officer of an artificial intelligence start-up in Bengaluru was arrested for killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in Goa, police have claimed that the killing was planned. For the unversed, Suchana Seth was apprehended in Chitradurga on Monday night while she was on her way from Goa to Bengaluru, and the boy's body was found in a suitcase that she was carrying. She was arrested on the directions of the Goa Police.

4-Year-Old Bengaluru Boy Murder: 5 Shocking Twists

Cloth to pillow was used to kill child: Postmortem revealed the child was smothered to death. "He was strangled to death or what we call smothering. Either a cloth or a pillow was used. The child died due to strangulation. It doesn't look like the child was strangulated using hands. It looks like a pillow or some other material was used. The Rigor mortis (postmortem muscle stiffness) had resolved in the child," Hiriyur Taluk Hospital's administrative officer Dr Kumar Naik told reporters. Syrup Bottles Found: Officials investigating the case have recovered empty cough syrup bottles in the room where the woman killed her 4-year-old son. Two cough syrup bottles were recovered from the room. One of the bottles was brought by Suchana, while the other was provided by the hotel staff at her request. No remorse so far: While the investigation into the case is underway, police sources have revealed a leading portal that the CEO mom has so far shown no guilt, either over the death of her child or her role in it. Rs 2.5 lakh Alimony: Suchana Seth has reportedly demanded Rs 2.5 lakh per month in alimony claiming that her husband earns over ₹ 1 crore annually. Domestic Violence: Suchana has claimed that her estranged husband assaulted her and their child. To support her claim, she has provided copies of WhatsApp messages and medical records as evidence. The last hearing for the domestic violence case took place on December 12, more than three weeks before Seth and her son moved to a service apartment in Candolim, North Goa, where the murder took place. Subsequently, the court rescheduled the hearing for the case to January 29.

All About Suchana Seth

Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at startups and industry research labs.

"She is on the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics List. She has been a Mozilla Fellow at Data & Society, a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University, and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute." "She also holds patents in natural language processing," the profile read. Seth is an expert in 'AI Ethics Advisory & Audits' and 'Responsible AI Strategy'.

A postgraduate from the University of Calcutta, and a research fellow from Raman Research Institute (RRI) and spent two years at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.