Published 23:40 IST, July 13th 2024

No Intention Of Providing Statehood: Local Parties On Centre Giving More Power To J-K LG

The move is seen as the Union Governmen's decision to control law and order situation that has improved to a large extent.

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Edited by: Sayan Ganguly
Amit Shah and Manoj Sinha
No Intention Of Providing Statehood: Local Parties On Centre Giving More Power To L-G | Image: Facebook
  • 2 min read
15:21 IST, July 13th 2024