New Delhi: Trouble mounted for the opposition front as Janata Dal-United (JD-U) president Nitish Kumar on Saturday declined the convenor post of INDI Bloc, saying he has no interest in becoming anything. “Someone from Congress should be convenor. I have no interest”, Nitish reportedly said after the crucial seat-sharing meeting today. Meanwhile, Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed the chairperson of the INDI bloc.

#WATCH | "The CM (Nitish Kumar) wanted that INDIA alliance convenor should be from Congress only," says JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QGsh3tU0Pe — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Later while speaking to Republic, CPI leader D Raja said, "10 parties participated in the meeting, Akhikesh, Mamta and Uddhav didn't participate. Nitish Kumar's name was proposed as National convenor and it was accepted by all. Mallikarjun Kharge will be the chairperson of INDI. INDI leaders will attend the Nyay Yatra of Rahul to show their support."

For the unversed, a virtual meeting of INDI bloc leaders happened today wherein leaders reviewed the seat-sharing agenda, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and other matters related to the alliance. Earlier, there was a meeting of Congress and Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday evening regarding seat sharing. The meeting lasted for about two hours at Mukul Wasnik's house, and the leaders of both parties described the meeting as a positive move.

What Happened at the INDI Bloc Meeting

Republic TV sources said that the leader meeting virtually decided to appoint JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar as the national convenor of the opposition bloc. The name was proposed by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and was accepted by all the parties. However, Nitish declined the proposal. INDI parties agreed to appoint Mallikarjun Kharge as the chairperson of the bloc. INDI parties asked to join Rahul Gandhi's Nyay yatra as per their locations or respective states. Mallikarjun Kharge will be sending a letter to each party to garner support for Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) flagged the challenges surrounding seat-sharing in states where the Congress party still holds significant influence.



INDI bloc is a group of opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near, India's political landscape is undergoing a significant reshuffling.

What Happened in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19, in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha.