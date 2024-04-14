×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 8th, 2022 at 19:51 IST

No let-up in heatwave in Delhi, respite likely in two days

No let-up in heatwave in Delhi, respite likely in two days

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Many parts of Delhi recorded a heatwave for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday, even as the India Meteorological Department said some respite is expected in two days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

Advertisement

Four out of the 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a heatwave on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature settled at 46.6 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex, making it the hottest place in the city.

Advertisement

Najafgarh, Mungeshpur, Pitampura and Ridge stations recorded a high of 46.3 degrees Celsius, 46.2 degrees Celsius, 45.7 degrees Celsius and 45.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather office has issued a yellow alert, warning of heatwave conditions at isolated places in the capital on Thursday.

Advertisement

It said the heatwave conditions could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people -- infants, the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases.

Hence, such people should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose cotton clothes and cover the head with a piece of cloth, a hat or an umbrella, it said.

Advertisement

There is an "increased likelihood of heat-illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work," an IMD advisory read.

Weather experts have attributed the heatwave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds.

Advertisement

They said a fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh from June 10-11.

The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 41 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

Advertisement

With the monsoon expected to cover eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify the pre-monsoon activity in northwest India.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said the monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around the normal date -- June 27. There is no system in sight which could stall its progress.

Advertisement

A clear picture will emerge in a week or so, he said.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Advertisement

The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8, Palawat recalled.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.

Advertisement

Based on the absolute recorded temperatures, a heatwave is declared when an area logs a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature goes beyond 47 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS DIV DIV

Advertisement

Published June 8th, 2022 at 19:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BJP Leaders

BJP Manifesto LIVE

4 minutes ago
UFC 300 Poster

UFC 300 Live

6 minutes ago
Fact-check

Fact Check

11 minutes ago
How much will fighters earn at UFC 300?

UFC 300 Prize Money

16 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor file photo

Mr and Mrs Mahi Release

16 minutes ago
Israel Iran War

Iran-Israel LIVE

20 minutes ago
Maidaan

Maidaan BO Collection

22 minutes ago
PM Modi Jabalpur Road Show

LS Election 2024 LIVE

31 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

MI vs CSK: Dream11

33 minutes ago
Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first ever direct attack on Israeli territory

Israel-Iran Tension

35 minutes ago
Delhi Weather

Delhi-NCR Weather

35 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024 Standings

38 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG

an hour ago
Izzy approves that Diego Lopes TKO

Izzy APPROVES Lopes TKO

an hour ago
BJP

BJP Election Manifesto

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

an hour ago
At least six people were killed during the attack on the Westfield Shopping Centre in Sydney.

Indians in Sydney Attack

6 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News11 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News13 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 15 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo