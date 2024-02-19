English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated September 21st, 2021 at 06:26 IST

No liquor vends to open in 105 of 272 municipal wards in Delhi from October 1

No liquor vends to open in 105 of 272 municipal wards in Delhi from October 1

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) With new retail licences coming into force from mid-November, no liquor vends will open in 105 of the 272 municipal wards of Delhi from October 1, officials said on Monday.

Under the new excise policy of the city government, retail liquor sale licences have already been allocated to the highest bidders in 32 zones, each having around 10 wards and 27 liquor vends.

Advertisement

The bidding process for the 32 zones, concluded by the excise department in two phases in August and September, earned a revenue of over Rs 8,900 crore to the government.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has decided to close down around 260 private liquor vends after September 30. There are a total of 849 liquor vends in the city, a majority of which are run by three agencies of the Delhi government.

Advertisement

The excise department, in an order issued earlier this month, allowed the Delhi government-run liquor vends to continue with the retail sale of liquor till November 16 after furnishing the requisite licence fee.

The firms that have been given licences in the 32 zones under the new excise policy through bidding will start retail sale from November 17, the order said.

Advertisement

The officials said there are around 80 wards in the city without any liquor vend. In 26 wards, there are presently only privately-owned liquor vends that will close down from October 1, they added.

"Practically, the 105 wards in the three municipal corporations in the city will have no functional liquor vend after September 30," an officer said.

Advertisement

The closure of privately-owned vends from October 1 may lead to a "temporary shortage" of liquor as only the government-run liquor stores will open for a month and a half prior to November 17, the officials said.

The new excise policy seeks an equitable distribution of liquor stores in the city by segmenting it into 32 zones. Currently, the spatial distribution of liquor vends is skewed with some wards having as many as 10 liquor vends and others having none, the officials added. PTI VIT RC

Advertisement

Published September 21st, 2021 at 06:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

4 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

4 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

5 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

9 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

10 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE | Farmers Reject Govt Proposals, Adamant on Legal Guarantee to MSP

    India News27 minutes ago

  2. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videos29 minutes ago

  3. Sandeshkhali: Republic Reporter Dragged, Assaulted And Arrested By Cops

    Politics News40 minutes ago

  4. Court Acquits 4 Men Accused of Killing 2 During 2020 Delhi Riots

    India News40 minutes ago

  5. Mahindra unveils new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range variants

    Automobile41 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo