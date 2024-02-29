Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 25th, 2022 at 18:51 IST

No load-shedding in Maha for last 3 to 4 days: Energy Minister Raut

No load-shedding in Maha for last 3 to 4 days: Energy Minister Raut

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur, Apr 25 (PTI) Maharashtra has not faced load-shedding in the last 3 to 4 days and the state government is focused on addressing coal shortage and is also in touch with the Centre over the issue, Energy Minister Nitin Raut said on Monday.

Several parts of the state had been facing load-shedding (power outages) due to an increase in electricity demand and a shortage of coal to run power plants. The state government has blamed the Centre for poor management of coal supply.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Raut said due to a shortage of coal over two dozen states have resorted to load-shedding.

However, there has been no power cuts in Maharashtra in the last 3 to 4 days, he said, adding "Today, the demand of electricity has exceeded 27,000 MW and Mahagenco (power generating company) has provided 8,000 MW to Mahavitran (distribution utility)." "However, there is question of a shortage of coal at some power stations. But, we have done a micro-level planning and are also in touch with the Union coal ministry on the situation," the minister said.

Advertisement

He said coal companies and the central government are working on filling up the gap between coal demand and supply.

Raut said in the coming days, he will meet his central government counterpart, the Union coal minister and also the Railway minister to discuss the supply issue.

Advertisement

The minister said Mahagenco has been allotted a coal mine by the Union coal ministry at Gare Palma in adjoining Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

The mine will be a source of dedicated coal supply for power generation in the state and cut down dependence on existing coal companies, he said. PTI CLS RSY RSY

Advertisement

Published April 25th, 2022 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

6 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

8 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

8 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

8 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

8 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

8 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

20 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

20 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

20 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

20 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's Leopard Population Rises By Over 1,000 From 2018-2022: Report

    India News10 minutes ago

  2. Imran Khan's Letter to IMF 'Hostility Towards State,' Says Nawaz Sharif

    World11 minutes ago

  3. 'Abki Baar 400 Paar' Slogan Given by People, Not BJP: PM Modi

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Eagle On OTT: When, Where To Watch Ravi Teja Film

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  5. 'Woman's body only identity to prove her individuality?'

    Initiatives17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo