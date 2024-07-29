sb.scorecardresearch
'No Maa Maati Manush in Bengal': BJP Slams Mamata After TMC Leader For Beating a Woman

Saffron party's Shehzad Poonawalla took to his social media and shared a video of senior TMC leader Gopal Tiwari who could be seen beating a woman brutally.

'No Maa Maati Manush in Bengal': BJP Slams Mamata After TMC Leader For Beating a Woman | Image: X
