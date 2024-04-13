×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 15:32 IST

No major relief from intense heat till June 15: IMD

No major relief from intense heat till June 15: IMD

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It said moisture-laden easterly winds will bring significant relief in the region from June 16 onwards.

Advertisement

"There is a heatwave warning for parts of northwest and central India on Thursday but a steep rise in the temperature is not predicted," senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

Advertisement

"The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal," he said.

Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to see above normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

Advertisement

"Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely,” he added.

The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.

Advertisement

"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

Asked if the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India around the usual date, Jenamani said it was too early to say anything.

Advertisement

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date (June 27).

However, it reached the capital and neighbouring areas only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

Advertisement

The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8. PTI GVS RHL RHL

Advertisement

Published June 9th, 2022 at 15:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Market forces knock

3 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

3 minutes ago
Australia

Sydney Mall Shooting

4 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

6 minutes ago
JP Morgan upgrades India’s rating

JPMorgan expectations

6 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

7 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

10 minutes ago
MacBook

Apple M4 Mac lineup

16 minutes ago
Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

17 minutes ago
Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack -

Sydney Mass Stabbing

21 minutes ago
Summer corporate fashion tips

Corporate Fashion Tips

22 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Prithviraj On Intimacy

25 minutes ago
DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Again a new MI captain?

27 minutes ago
iPad

Browsers on iPhone

41 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya against SRH

Simon Doull on Hardik

44 minutes ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

CSK vs MI

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News13 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo