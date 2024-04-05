Advertisement

Since the time that she has been nominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from her hometown Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, Kangana Ranaut has been at the receiving end of remarks on her candidature. This time, the actress-filmmaker-turned-politician was trolled for her remark on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose being independent India’s first Prime Minister, and not Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

However, the Emergency star is not new to controversy. Kangana Ranaut has always courted controversy thanks to her choices in life and her being vocal about her opinions.

The Opposition and people on social media trolled the Bollywood actress-director for calling Netaji the first Prime Minister of independent India. However, it turns out the clip in question on social media for which Kangana was demeaned only shows parts of her interview to a news channel. In the full interview, the Manikarnika actress is reportedly implying that Netaji could have been the first PM of India, considering his contribution to the freedom struggle and the country.

What did Kangana Ranaut say to her trolls?

Kangana Ranaut, in her usual combative style, has responded to her trolls. Sharing a screenshot from a news portal that writes about Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s formation of the Provisional Government of Free India (also known as Arzi Hukumat-e-Azad Hind) in Singapore on October 21, 1943, where he reportedly declared himself as the Prime Minister of Free India, Kangana mocked netizens questioning her general knowledge.

"All those who are giving me gyan on first PM of Bharata do read this screen shot here’s some general knowledge for the beginners, all those geniuses who are asking me to get some education must know that I have written, acted, directed a film called Emergency which primarily revolves around Nehru family so no mansplaining please 🙏 If I speak way ahead of your IQ you assume I must be uninformed, well the joke is on you and it’s a lame one!! (yawn)🥱," tweeted Kangana.

After Congress leader Supriya Shrinate’s “rate card” remark on Kangana Ranaut, the actress’ video on Netaji was shared by Congress leader BV Srinivas as well as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Swati Maliwal, among others, in an attempt to mock her.