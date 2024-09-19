sb.scorecardresearch
  • No Matter Who Becomes US President, India Will Remain Important: US State Department

Published 23:02 IST, September 19th 2024

No Matter Who Becomes US President, India Will Remain Important: US State Department

India and America have a wider range of cooperation including education, space cooperation and technology and it will remain continue, says State Department.

Reported by: Digital Desk
US State Department Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod
US State Department Spokesperson Margaret MacLeod on Quad and India-US relations | Image: ANI
23:00 IST, September 19th 2024