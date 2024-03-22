No Metro Services in Delhi on Holi Till 2:30 pm | Check Details

Advertisement

New Delhi: Given the Holi celebrations in the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued an advisory informing commuters that metro services on Monday, March 25, will resume from 2:30 pm. This means no services will be available before the given time including all lines like Rapid Metro, and Airport Express Line.

Taking to X, the DMRC tweeted, "METRO TRAIN SERVICES TO START AT 2:30 PM ON HOLI. On the day of the ‘Holi festival, i.e. 25th March, 2024 (Monday), Metro services will NOT be available till 2:30 PM on all Lines of the Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line. Metro train services will thus start at 2:30 PM from terminal stations on all Lines on 25th March and will continue normally thereafter."

The authority also issued a travel advisory on Friday morning in the wake of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the Delhi Excise Scam case.

"On advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024," the tweet read.