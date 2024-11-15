Published 23:06 IST, November 15th 2024
No MNS or Sena (UBT) Rally at Shivaji Park on November 17
MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) cancel rallies at Shivaji Park on Nov 17. MNS cites time constraints; Shiv Sena (UBT) shifts rally to BKC’s MMRDA ground.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
No MNS or Sena (UBT) Rally at Shivaji Park on November 17 | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:06 IST, November 15th 2024