sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | US-India Ties | Elon Musk | Air Pollution | Diljit Dosanjh | US Elections |

Published 23:06 IST, November 15th 2024

No MNS or Sena (UBT) Rally at Shivaji Park on November 17

MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) cancel rallies at Shivaji Park on Nov 17. MNS cites time constraints; Shiv Sena (UBT) shifts rally to BKC’s MMRDA ground.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
No MNS or Sena (UBT) Rally at Shivaji Park on November 17
No MNS or Sena (UBT) Rally at Shivaji Park on November 17 | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:06 IST, November 15th 2024