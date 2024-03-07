×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 2nd, 2022 at 17:18 IST

No new case of COVID-19 detected in Pondy

No new case of COVID-19 detected in Pondy

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Puducherry, May 2 (PTI) Puducherry did not report any fresh case of coronavirus in the last twenty-four hours ending 10 a.m on Monday.

The department of health tested 14 samples today and no new infection surfaced.

Advertisement

While one patient recovered during last twenty-four hours, the overall active cases were eight and they were all in home quarantine.

The cumulative figure of COVID-19 cases in the union territory was 1,65,790 and the total recoveries were 1,63,820, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

Advertisement

There was no fresh fatalities and the toll remained 1,962.

The Department of Health has examined so far 22,34,625 samples and found 18,79,458 out of them to be negative.

Advertisement

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent, respectively.

He said the health department has administered so far 16,87,570 doses which comprised 9,64,529 first doses, 7,02,417 second and 20,624 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

Advertisement

Published May 2nd, 2022 at 17:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

21 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 MI vs UPW Live Score: Mumbai lose 3 wickets for 76 runs

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  2. Services edge Mizoram to reach Santosh Trophy final

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. 'Dil Jeetne Aaya Hun': PM Modi in Srinagar | LIVE

    India News13 minutes ago

  4. Standby For PM Modi's Address At Republic Summit 2024 | LIVE

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Collegium System Should be Abolished: Harish Salve at Republic Summit 20

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo