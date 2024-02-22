Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated April 18th, 2022 at 15:54 IST

No new coronavirus case in Pondy

Press Trust Of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Puducherry, Apr 18 (PTI) No new coronavirus case was reported again in Puducherry on Monday, a senior official of the health department said.

Zero cases were recorded on Sunday as well.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said 10 samples were examined during the last 24 hours in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and no fresh case of viral infection surfaced.

He said there are three active cases remaining with all of them from Karaikal region.

The department has conducted 22,31,970 samples so far in the Union Territory and found 18,76,867 samples out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said the overall caseload remained 1,65,777 and recoveries also stood unchanged at 1,63,812. With no fresh fatality, the death toll remained at 1,962.

The Director of Health said the test positivity rate was zero and the fatality and recovery rates were also 1.81 per cent and 98.81 per cent, respectively.

The department has administered 16,62,768 doses which comprised 9,60,799 first doses, 6,84,506 second doses and 17,463 booster doses, the Director said. PTI COR HDA HDA

